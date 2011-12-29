Investigators probe Port Jeff Station fire

Fire officials have not determined the cause of an early-morning blaze Thursday in Port Jefferson Station that left a home severely damaged, Suffolk County police said.

No one was injured in the fire on Union Street.

Arson Squad investigators said that the "structural integrity of the building is severely compromised" as a result of the fire, which was reported in a 911 call at 2:31 a.m.

Volunteers from the Terryville Fire Department responded to the blaze, which swept through the upper floor of the home. Police said all the occupants of the home had evacuated the residence by the time firefighters arrived, but could not say how many people lived in the house.