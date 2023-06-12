Long IslandSuffolk

Fire at recycling plant in Islandia shuts down Veterans Memorial Highway, police say

Firefighters extinguish a fire at the Long Island Waste Service...

Firefighters extinguish a fire at the Long Island Waste Service recycling plant at 228 Blydenburgh Rd. in Islandia early Monday morning. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Robert Brodskyrobert.brodsky@newsday.com@BrodskyRobert

Nine fire departments responded to a massive fire at Long Island Waste Services, a recycling plant in Islandia, early Monday morning that shut down traffic on Veterans Memorial Highway.

One person was inside the building, at 228 Blydenburgh Rd., when the fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. That person was not injured, Suffolk County police said.

Arson investigators are on the scene but have yet to determine a cause for the blaze, authorities said.

All traffic on the highway was initially closed in both directions. Eastbound lanes reopened by 7:30 a.m. and westbound lanes were reopened by Monday afternoon.

Messages left with the Suffolk County Fire Marshal's office and Long Island Waste Services were not immediately returned.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Streaming Now
Riverhead student arrested … Lido Beach sinkhole repair … Flag football championship Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 53 minutes ago New charges in Jericho crash ... Low flying chopper ... LI license plate ... Pickleball at home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Riverhead student arrested … Lido Beach sinkhole repair … Flag football championship Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 53 minutes ago New charges in Jericho crash ... Low flying chopper ... LI license plate ... Pickleball at home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital Access$1 for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME