Fire at recycling plant in Islandia shuts down Veterans Memorial Highway, police say

Nine fire departments responded to a massive fire at Long Island Waste Services, a recycling plant in Islandia, early Monday morning that shut down traffic on Veterans Memorial Highway.

One person was inside the building, at 228 Blydenburgh Rd., when the fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. That person was not injured, Suffolk County police said.

Arson investigators are on the scene but have yet to determine a cause for the blaze, authorities said.

All traffic on the highway was initially closed in both directions. Eastbound lanes reopened by 7:30 a.m. and westbound lanes were reopened by Monday afternoon.

Messages left with the Suffolk County Fire Marshal's office and Long Island Waste Services were not immediately returned.