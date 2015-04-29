Port Jefferson doctor charged with forcible touching of patient, police say

A Port Jefferson neurologist was arrested Wednesday after Suffolk police said he inappropriately touched a female patient in February.

Police said Dr. Jacob Mathew was arrested at his office at 100 Oakland Ave. at 3:55 Wednesday afternoon and charged with forcible touching resulting from the incident that took place during the female patient's treatment session in February.

Mathew, 58, was released and police did not give a date for the court appearance.

The name of the patient is being kept confidential, police said. Anyone with information that may contribute to this ongoing investigation is asked to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.