Suffolk OTB: East Northport resident hits nearly $2.3M jackpot at Jake's 58

An East Northport resident hit the jackpot at Jake's 58.

The unidentified player won a nearly $2.3 million prize on Tuesday while playing the Islandia casino's Wheel of Fortune game, Suffolk OTB officials said Wednesday.

Officials believe it may be the biggest payout in the betting parlor's five-year history.

The winner declined to be identified, OTB officials said in a news release.

The Wheel of Fortune is a "progressive" game in which prize money escalates, Powerball-style, until someone wins, officials said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The player hit pay dirt on his or her fourth spin of the wheel — winning $2,294,411.78, OTB officials said.

"The anticipation and excitement of a multimillion-dollar winner at Jake’s 58 had been building since the Wheel of Fortune reached the $2 million mark earlier this year," Suffolk OTB President Phil Boyle said in a statement. "It was just a matter of time and good luck, and we could not be happier for our player.”

Most of the 1,000 video lottery terminals at Jake's 58 simulate games of chance such as blackjack. Players using reward cards collect points that can be redeemed for cash or prizes such as hotel stays and restaurant vouchers.