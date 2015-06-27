Cops: Jamesport man convicted 5 times for driving drunk or high on drugs arrested again

A Jamesport man with five convictions for driving while intoxicated or while impaired by drugs was arrested again early Saturday after Southold Town Police found him allegedly driving while high on drugs and without a required interlock device in his vehicle.

James Lebkuecher, 43, of Hericks Lane, was stopped on westbound Route 48 in Mattituck shortly after 3 a.m., police said. He was charged with driving while impaired by drugs and with operation of a vehicle without an interlock device. His license was also revoked after his arrest.

Judges often order interlock devices to be installed in vehicles of DWI drivers as part of their sentences. The devices test drivers' breath for alcohol and prevent the engine from starting if the blood-alcohol level rises above the programmed concentration.

Last year, police said Lebkuecher was high on drugs when he flipped an unregistered and uninsured three-wheeled motorcycle during a chase by officers. Lebkuecher also resisted arrest, took an officer's radio and attempted to take an officer's handgun, police said.