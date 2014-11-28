Driver with license suspended 49 times stopped for speeding on Sunrise Highway, Suffolk cops say

A Lake Grove man stopped for speeding and not wearing a seat belt was arrested Thursday after police learned he was driving with a license that had been suspended 49 times, Suffolk police said.

James Tomassi, 32, was heading west in a 2002 Buick on Sunrise Highway by Exit 56 in Bellport when he was stopped about 2:10 p.m., according to a release from Suffolk police.

Police discovered Tomassi's license had been suspended 49 times for infractions that include failure to answer summonses, failure to pay fines, three or more speeding violations in 18 months and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. Tomassi, who had received 34 separate tickets on 16 different dates, was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation, police said.He was also issued tickets for not wearing a seat belt and speeding, and his vehicle was impounded. Tomassi is being held at the Fifth Precinct in Patchogue. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Friday.