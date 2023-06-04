Long IslandSuffolk

Wyandanch woman critically injured in West Babylon crash, police say

The scene early Sunday in West Babylon after a single-car...

The scene early Sunday in West Babylon after a single-car crash on Straight Path at the Southern State Parkway that Suffolk police said sent the driver to a hospital with critical injuries.  Credit: Paul Mazza

By Grant Parpangrant.parpan@newsday.com@GrantParpan

A Wyandanch woman was critically injured in a single-car crash early Sunday in West Babylon, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Jazmine Champion, 33, was driving a 2021 Honda Accord northbound on Straight Path at 4 a.m., when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed the southbound lane and struck the overpass to the Southern State Parkway, police said.

Champion was alone in the car at the time of the crash, police said. She was transported to good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

