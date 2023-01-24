Lawsuit alleges Southampton Village mayor discriminated against top staffer based on age, gender

The Southampton Village administrator alleges in a new lawsuit that the village mayor discriminated against her because of her age and gender, created a hostile work environment and sought to tarnish her reputation.

Charlene Kagel-Betts, 62, claims in the lawsuit she has suffered "physiological and emotional damages" as the result of "abusive conduct" from Mayor Jesse Warren.

The civil lawsuit, filed Monday in State Supreme Court in Suffolk County against Warren and the Village of Southampton, says Kagel-Betts is seeking financial damages in an amount to be determined by a jury.

The lawsuit alleges Warren hired Patrick Derenze, 27, to a position titled "assistant to the mayor" and assigned Kagel-Betts' chief of staff duties to him while excluding her from meetings she was required to attend.

Kagel-Betts works as the village's chief financial officer in her role as village administrator and is responsible for implementing and managing an annual budget of more than $33 million.

She was appointed to the position in October 2020 and has 28 years experience in municipal finance, according to the lawsuit.

Warren couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

