Jordan Levent charged with DWI after hitting 3 vehicles in short car chase, cops say

A Holbrook man who led police on a short car chase in Brookhaven -- during which time he struck three vehicles -- was arrested Friday and charged with a host of crimes, including driving while intoxicated, said Suffolk police.

No one was injured during the eight-minute pursuit, police said.

Officer Arnold Reyes said he tried to stop Jordan Levent, 23, after Levent didn't allow pedestrians to cross at North Ocean Avenue and Main Street at 11:55 p.m. on Thursday, according to police. Authorities said Levent, driving a BMW, made a U-turn and "intentionally" struck Reyes' car, then a short time later struck another car at the Waverly Avenue traffic circle.

Reyes and two officers helping him ordered Levent out of his BMW, but police said Levent sped off.

"Levent turned the vehicle lights off and fled onto the Long Island Expressway heading westbound in the eastbound lanes," police said. "The BMW then turned around heading west in the westbound lanes near exit 60 when it exited off the highway."

Levent's BMW struck another police vehicle in Ronkonkoma at 12:03 a.m. He was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, four counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing an interlock device and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

Levent, who was in police custody, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip.