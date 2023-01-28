Brentwood collision: Jose Cruz, 75, fatally struck by car

A 75-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car at an intersection in Brentwood Friday night, according to Suffolk County police.

Jose Cruz, of Brentwood, was hit by a 2021 Acura RDX heading northbound on Wicks Road near Merrill Street at 6:30 p.m., police said.

He was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Acura was not injured or charged and the car was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 631-854-8352. An investigation is ongoing, police said.