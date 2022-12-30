Joseph Berendowski Jr. of Mount Sinai killed in crash

A 33-year-old Mount Sinai man was killed early Friday in a single-vehicle crash, police said.

Suffolk County police said Joseph Berendowski Jr. was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road in Mount Sinai when the truck left the roadway and crashed near Griffin Drive at 1:25 a.m.

Berendowski was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

Additional details were not immediately available, but police are asking anyone with information regarding the fatal crash to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.