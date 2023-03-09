Julio Monteiro of Valley Stream killed in Commack collision

A 63-year-old man was fatally hit by an SUV while walking on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack Wednesday night, Suffolk police said.

Julio Monteiro, of Valley Stream, was walking south on the highway just east of Jericho Turnpike at approximately 10:39 p.m. when he was struck, police said.

He was pronounced dead at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, police said.

The motorist, who remained at the crash site, was not hurt. The safety of the vehicle, a 2015 Kia Soul, will be checked, police said.

This is the second fatal collision on Veterans Memorial Highway in less than one month.

Anyone with information about this second crash should call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.