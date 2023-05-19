Juneteenth Freedom Trail app focuses on Suffolk's African American history

A new interactive freedom trail provides users a road map to learn about pivotal moments in African American history across Suffolk County.

County officials on Friday unveiled the Juneteenth Freedom Trail, a smartphone app that aims to bring history to life through technology.

From the former summer resort in Babylon where the "Cuban Giants" baseball team was formed to the Northport summer home of African American leader Booker T. Washington, the trail outlines 47 historic destinations with detailed information and photos.

As part of the lead-up to Juneteenth, the federal holiday recognizing the annual jubilee marking the end of slavery, Suffolk County is hosting a challenge to encourage people to visit the sites. Users can earn points by visiting each location and taking a photo through the app. The top point scorer will receive a $100 gift card courtesy of sponsor Sun River Health. Additional gift cards of $75 and $50 will be awarded to the next two highest scorers.

Juneteenth Freedom Trail Download TurfHunt app

Enter Code: SCJFT23

Download and press start

Enter full name as username

Turn GPS mode on

Adventure begins

"This challenge presents a unique opportunity for our community-based organizations to really engage in learning the African American history within Suffolk County," said Vanessa Baird-Streeter, the deputy county executive.

That challenge runs through June 15. The app will remain accessible once the challenge ends.

Baird-Streeter said compiling information for the app began in April and town historians contributed to the effort.

To encourage student participation, the county will honor those who visit 75% of the historical sites with a certificate at the county's annual Juneteenth celebration. More information can be found at suffolkcountyny.gov/Freedom-Trail.

Suffolk County Legis. Jason Richberg (D-West Babylon) recalled how his family would always visit historical sites on trips. But growing up on Long Island, he never knew about many of the sites listed in the freedom trail and their significance.

"Some of us were robbed of this history," he said.

Baird-Streeter said Juneteenth is about education and "making sure people understand the contributions and the rich cultural legacy of African Americans within our society."

Bonnie Michelle Cannon, the vice chair of the county's African American Advisory Board, said the freedom trail was "something we've always dreamed of doing."

"When we talk about our history, it is just not our history, but it's everyone's history here," she said.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said understanding history is "critical to our nation's future."

"While Juneteenth is an opportunity to celebrate America's second independence day and the progress that we've made, we must also take time to reflect on the systematic injustices in our society and identify ways to eliminate those once and for all."