Jury seated in Linda Kabot DWI trial

A jury has been seated for the upcoming drunken-driving trial of former Southampton Town Supervisor Linda Kabot, a spokesman for the Suffolk County district attorney's office said Friday.

Opening arguments are scheduled to begin Monday in Kabot's trial in Riverhead Town Court. Kabot, 43, of Quogue, has pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Six jurors were picked during jury selection Thursday and Friday, said Robert Clifford, spokesman for District Attorney Thomas Spota.

Kabot, a Republican, was charged with DWI shortly after midnight on Sept. 7, 2009, when Westhampton Village police said she refused to take a breath test to determine whether she had alcohol in her system and how much.

Kabot and her attorney, William Keahon of Hauppauge, have said she was set up by police.

The trial is being held in Riverhead after two Westhampton court justices recused themselves because they know Kabot.