Drunken driver causes multivehicle accident that kills 1 in Commack, police say

A Central Islip man was drunk when he crashed his Jeep into two vehicles in Commack early Friday, killing one of the drivers, Suffolk County police said.

Louis Muicela, 38, was driving a 2000 Jeep north on Commack Road about 4:40 a.m. when he hit a 2011 Lincoln Town Car that was traveling west on Jericho Turnpike, police said.

After striking the Lincoln, Muicela hit a 2006 Nissan that was stopped at a red light on southbound Townline Road, according to police.

The driver of the Lincoln, Karl Njerve, 42, of Port Jefferson Station, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, Carmen Lee Choy of East Northport, was not hurt.

Police said Muicela was treated for minor injuries at Huntington Hospital and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Muicela was to be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Jericho Turnpike was closed for several hours, until almost noon, as police investigated.

The accident remains under investigation and the vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Suffolk Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

All calls will be kept confidential.