Kevin Vollmer of Huntington Station, Antoinette Mullings-Joseph of Huntington die in Manorville crash

Police have identified the two people killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Manorville as Kevin Vollmer, 50, of Huntington Station, and Antoinette Mullings-Joseph, 49, of Huntington.

Suffolk County Police said Vollmer was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road when the van left the road and struck a tree at the intersection at North Street.

The crash occurred at 3:13 p.m., police said.

Police said both Vollmer and Mullings-Joseph, who was a passenger in the van, were declared dead at the scene by a Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office physician assistant.

The crash occurred near Sts. Peter and Paul Church Roman Catholic Church in Manorville.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said. Police have not detailed any potential cause of the accident, but said Seventh Squad detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 631-852-8752.