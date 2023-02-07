Kevin Vollmer of Huntington Station, Antoinette Mullings-Joseph of Huntington die in Manorville crash
Police have identified the two people killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Manorville as Kevin Vollmer, 50, of Huntington Station, and Antoinette Mullings-Joseph, 49, of Huntington.
Suffolk County Police said Vollmer was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road when the van left the road and struck a tree at the intersection at North Street.
The crash occurred at 3:13 p.m., police said.
Police said both Vollmer and Mullings-Joseph, who was a passenger in the van, were declared dead at the scene by a Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office physician assistant.
The crash occurred near Sts. Peter and Paul Church Roman Catholic Church in Manorville.
The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said. Police have not detailed any potential cause of the accident, but said Seventh Squad detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 631-852-8752.