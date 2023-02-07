Long IslandSuffolk

Kevin Vollmer of Huntington Station, Antoinette Mullings-Joseph of Huntington die in Manorville crash

Suffolk County police responded after a van crashed into a tree near Sts. Peter and Paul Church on Wading River Road just south of North Street in Manorville on Monday. Credit: Tom Lambui

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police have identified the two people killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Manorville as Kevin Vollmer, 50, of Huntington Station, and Antoinette Mullings-Joseph, 49, of Huntington.

Suffolk County Police said Vollmer was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road when the van left the road and struck a tree at the intersection at North Street.

The crash occurred at 3:13 p.m., police said.

Police said both Vollmer and Mullings-Joseph, who was a passenger in the van, were declared dead at the scene by a Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office physician assistant.

The crash occurred near Sts. Peter and Paul Church Roman Catholic Church in Manorville.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said. Police have not detailed any potential cause of the accident, but said Seventh Squad detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 631-852-8752.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

