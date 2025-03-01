Kings Park man in critical condition after being hit by SUV while riding bicycle

A Kings Park man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday after he was struck by an SUV while riding his bicycle, Suffolk police said.

Around 11:58 a.m. Friday, the bicyclist, 64, was riding on the shoulder on Indian Head Road near Manitou Trail in Kings Park when he was struck by a southbound 2024 Lexus SUV operated by a Kings Park woman, 34, Suffolk police announced in a news release.

The bicyclist was taken to Stony Brook Hospital in critical condition, police said. The driver of the SUV, as well as her passenger, were not injured. The car was impounded for a safety check but no charges were filed, police said.

Suffolk police ask anyone with information regarding the collision to contact the Fourth Squad by calling 631-854-8452.