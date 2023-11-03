Food poisoning suit the 16th against closed Kumo Sushi & Steakhouse

A 16th lawsuit has been filed against the now-shuttered Kumo Sushi & Steakhouse in Stony Brook by customers alleging food poisoning.

A Lake Grove family filed the latest lawsuit Oct. 25 against the restaurant’s parent company MDBL Corp and SBKU Services. The suit alleges that when the party of 23 held a combination baby shower and 30th birthday party on Sept. 9 at the restaurant, the group of family and friends, including elderly guests and children, were immediately sickened after eating hibachi.

The Suffolk County health department reported Thursday that a total of 54 people complained of getting sick after eating at the restaurant between Sept. 6 and 9.

The latest lawsuit does not specify damages sought by the plaintiffs.

Mishandled and improperly stored rice sickened at least 28 people who ate at the steakhouse Sept. 9, county officials have said. At least a dozen people were taken to hospitals for emergency treatment. The restaurant closed permanently about two weeks later.

Representatives for the restaurant have apologized after customers were sick but declined to comment Thursday on the latest lawsuit.

“These people were put into a horrible situation. They were planning a baby shower for the first grandchild in the family,” said Ronkonkoma-based attorney Scott Middleton, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the family.

“All 23 guests got sick due to the carelessness of this business," Middleton said. "This was immediate. They were projectile vomiting in the parking lot.”

Members of the party "remained ill for several days after the incident. … As a result of consuming Defendant's contaminated food products, Plaintiffs incurred medical expenses, and endured great physical pain, discomfort, mental anguish, and suffering, according to the lawsuit.

Lori Wienclaw, a plaintiff in the suit, said her daughter was seven months pregnant when they went to the restaurant. Wienclaw said they had previously eaten at Kumo Sushi & Steakhouse and liked the food, which is why they came back.

She and the rest of her family and friends immediately started feeling sick as they prepared to leave the restaurant, Wienclaw said, adding that her daughter was worried about her unborn child but in the following days her doctor told her the baby was fine.

“We didn’t know what was going on,” Wienclaw said. “I just thought we needed to get home and people were getting sick on their way home. We all knew we were sick at the same time, so we figured it was food poisoning. It was very frightening because [her daughter] was pregnant.”

The health department last inspected the restaurant Dec. 7, 2021. Department inspectors returned Sept. 9, Sept. 13, Sept. 22 and attempted a final check of the restaurant on Sept. 27 after it had closed, officials said. The health department issued 15 violations, including eight violations for at-risk factors for food borne illnesses.