Lake Ronkonkoma man rams car in bid to flee: police

When they came to arrest him in Bay Shore Monday on an outstanding parole warrant, police said Thomas Hluboky rammed his 2002 Mercedes into a U.S. Marshal's vehicle.

After the 32-year-old man resisted arrest, he was Tasered and subdued, Suffolk County police said.

Now Hluboky, whose last known address is 25 Uhl Drive, Lake Ronkonkoma, is under arrest, charged with second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, second-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree burglary - the latter charges for burglaries police said Hluboky committed in Fort Salonga and Huntington Station.

Northport Village Police also charged Hluboky with one count of third-degree burglary for a break-in in Northport.

Police said the New York District of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force found Hluboky and that he rammed a marshal's car as officers tried to subdue him on Pine Aire Drive at 5 p.m.

He was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.