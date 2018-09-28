Firefighters battle blaze at Lindenhurst recycling facility

A massive fire broke out at a Lindenhurst recycling facility Thursday morning, police said, and the tower of smoke could be seen from miles away.

Suffolk police said they received a call about a fire at 10:04 a.m. at 635 Muncy Ave., which is the home of Gershow Recycling, a processor of ferrous and nonferrous metals and paper products.

The images of a large cloud of smoke were shared on social media.

“Basically, it was like a two-story-high pile of garbage. That’s a lot of garbage,” said Eric Schumann, West Babylon Fire Department chief, by phone.

Much of the blaze, brought under control after about 45 minutes, produced toxic fumes from plastic and rubber, he said, adding:

“Thankfully, nobody’s hurt.”