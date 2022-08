Registration for this year's Suffolk County police officer's examination ends Thursday.

More than 24,000 have already applied for the opportunity to take the June 11 examination, and that number may grow beyond the 26,000 applicants for the last test in 2007, officials said.

From the list of 2007 test takers, about 140 were hired as officers, and all of them scored 95 or better on the test. More information is available online at joinscpd.com.