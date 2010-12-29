Legislator backs off East End erosion warning

Suffolk Legis. Edward P. Romaine has backed off his call to have Southold Town declared a state of emergency at Hashamomuck Cove, where erosion threatens to undermine several houses.

Romaine (R-Center Moriches), who called for the state of emergency Monday, changed his mind after town officials told him any declaration by them would have no legal weight and said it would be better to work with state and federal officials who ultimately would have to fund any major project to tackle the erosion.

"I will follow your lead," Romaine told Southold Supervisor Scott Russell Tuesday, pledging to give the town whatever assistance he could.

Russell told Romaine he and the town police chief had toured the Hashamomuck Cove area where 11 houses are threatened by erosion, as well as a part of nearby Soundview Avenue, which is also being undermined by the churning waters of Long Island Sound.

Southold has also contacted state and federal officials, Russell said.

"All discussions with the state and federal representatives do not indicate that a [town] declaration of a state of emergency would be beneficial to those homeowners in any way," Russell wrote in a letter to Romaine.

Reggie Barron, one resident who expects to lose his house in the next few days, said he was disappointed by Romaine's change of position.

"We have to pick up the pieces and move on," he said. "It's disheartening . . . the wind has been taken out of our sails."

But another homeowner, Lynn Laskos, said she still has faith in Romaine. "I'm not a politician. I don't understand this 'state of emergency' stuff," she said. "He [Romaine] checked today to make sure we all were all right . . . he's been with us since Day One."

Romaine said he is also concerned the erosion could undermine and threaten a section of County Road 48, leaving the eastern part of Southold with just a single east-west road to handle traffic.