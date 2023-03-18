Leonel Lopez of East Northport killed in Jericho Turnpike crash, driver charged with DWI

A Bay Shore man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a fatal crash in Elwood Saturday morning that claimed the life of his passenger, Suffolk County police said.

Carlos Orellana Mata, 35, was driving an Infiniti QX60 SUV eastbound on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue when he hit the back of a tractor trailer at 12:17 a.m., police said.

Orellana Mata’s passenger, Leonel Lopez, 23, of East Northport, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Orellana Mata was treated and released from Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip. The driver of the truck was not hurt, police said.

It was not immediately clear if Orellana Mata was released into custody. Arraignment information also was not immediately available.

Jericho Turnpike eastbound had been closed for an investigation but was reopened as of about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Suffolk Police's Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.