Special election Tuesday in Suffolk's 12th legislative district

Voters in Suffolk County's 12th legislative district go to the polls Tuesday in a special election to fill the seat vacated by Republican John Kennedy, now the county comptroller.

Vying for the nine months remaining in Kennedy's term are Nesconset Republican Leslie Kennedy, John Kennedy's wife and former aide, and Democrat Deborah Monaco of Smithtown, a county elections official who party officials say is not waging an active campaign in the heavily Republican district.

The district includes 50 election districts in Smithtown and 13 in Brookhaven. Communities include all of Nesconset, Lake Grove and the Smithtown portion of Hauppauge as well as parts of Commack, Lake Ronkonkoma, Centereach and St. James.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Those seeking information about polling places or eligibility to vote can go online at Suffolkvotes.com or call 631-852-4500.