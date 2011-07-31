Levy raised pay of worker who failed exam

One of three aides to Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy from whom Comptroller Joseph Sawicki is withholding pay upgrades failed a civil-service test and moved into a lower-paid noncompetitive job -- but was approved for a two-step increase to bring her pay close to what it had been.

Ellen Cea lost a post as $60,917-a-year economic development assistant at the county airport after failing the test. Cea immediately became a $54,079-a-year intergovernmental analyst II, which required no test. Later, she received the upgrade to $57,446.

Levy said her "experience is invaluable" for a project to bring the airport new business and a hotel. Cea's current job was vacant since 2009, the legislative budget office said. Legis. Edward Romaine (R-Center Moriches) said the pay upgrade "sends the wrong message" while Levy denies pay raises to others in vital county jobs.

Mark Smith, Levy's spokesman, acknowledged Cea is the girlfriend of Levy's chief deputy, Christopher Kent, but said that played no part, and Kent had "nothing to do" with the increase. He said such upgrade steps are not unusual for workers performing well despite failing a test.

But Jeffrey Tempera, Levy's former top labor aide who helped process Cea's pay hike, said Kent called him and said she was "too valuable to lose." Tempera, now a Suffolk Community College official, added that while such step increases "have occurred in the past, it's not something that occurs on an everyday basis."

Smith said neither Cea nor Kent would comment. Last week Sawicki blocked the pay hikes, and a new hire, citing Levy's claim of a budget deficiency. -- Rick Brand