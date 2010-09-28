LI CRIME BRIEFS

N. LINDENHURST/Police officer out of work after crash with suspect

A Suffolk police officer who collided with a Ronkonkoma woman after a pursuit is out of work with a neck injury, officials said Tuesday.

The First Precinct officer was injured Monday afternoon as he and others attempted to stop Mary Quinn, 47, of Ronkonkoma, who police said fled a traffic stop and intentionally struck police cars and tried to run over officers.

The injured officer suffered an "acute cervical strain" when his patrol vehicle and Quinn's car collided at the close of the pursuit in North Lindenhurst, said Det. Lt. Robert Edwards. The injured officer's prognosis was not immediately clear.

Quinn was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, second-degree assault and unlawful fleeing a police officer. She also was issued more than a dozen traffic citations.

Quinn has been convicted several times in recent years on larceny, narcotics, and other charges, according to online court records. On Sept. 18, state parole officials issued a warrant for her arrest because she failed to attend a program required as a condition of her parole, according to a state parole spokesman.

A Suffolk patrol officer pulled over Quinn's 2003 Ford Taurus when she ran a stop sign on Grand Boulevard in Deer Park at about 5 p.m. Quinn was not carrying a driver's license, and fled as the officer returned to his car to check the validity of an identification card.

During an 11-minute pursuit, police said Quinn struck four patrol cars and attempted to run down several police officers.

Quinn pleaded not guilty and was held on cash bail of $91,000 at her arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

- ANDREW STRICKLER





WEST BABYLON/Man dies after being shot by unknown assailant

A West Babylon man who was shot in the head outside a bar Saturday was pronounced dead Sunday, Suffolk police said.

Michael Anderson, 30, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip after an unknown assailant shot him once in the head about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, police said Tuesday.

He and a friend were walking back to the Stone Hedge Pub on Sunrise Highway in West Babylon after stopping by a gas station to buy cigars, police said.

The friend told police that someone in a vehicle parked on the service road in front of the bar called out Anderson's nickname, according to police. Anderson walked behind the car while the friend continued into the bar before a gunshot was heard, police said.

- SOPHIA CHANG





MASTIC BEACH/Man arrested, charged with raping a child

A 24-year-old man was arrested at a home in Mastic Beach and charged with the rape of a child that occurred "several years ago," Riverhead Town police said Tuesday.

It was not clear when Jose Benigno Sanchez-Gonzalez allegedly committed the rape.

But police said Sanchez-Gonzalez has been the subject of a Most Wanted poster issued by Riverhead police for the past few months - and he was arrested at a home on Aspen Drive in Mastic Beach with assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Regional Task Force early Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear what led police to the Mastic Beach address.

Sanchez-Gonzalez was charged with first-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child. Newsday does not name rape victims.

Sanchez-Gonzalez has been held pending arraignment in Riverhead Town Justice Court.

- JOHN VALENTI