LI ex-arms dealer with 300 guns out on bail
A retired firearms dealer accused of illegally possessing more than 300 guns was freed on $50,000 bond Saturday after making his first court appearance.
Jay R. Steiner, 66, of Centereach, is facing a felony criminal weapons possession charge.
Suffolk police found the weapons at his home Friday while executing a search warrant. Authorities have not disclosed how Steiner had piqued their interest.
"Most of what he had was antique guns, some of which are quite valuable," Steiner's attorney, William Eppig of West Islip, said Saturday. "He was a collector."
Eppig said Steiner retired from the firearms business about six years ago.
"He's a 66-year-old man, retired, living with his wife and his child," the attorney said. "He's certainly not a terrorist."