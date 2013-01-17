LI man dies after home invasion attack in Fla.

A retired pharmaceutical consultant from Melville died Sunday at his house in Florida from injuries suffered during a home invasion robbery there last week, police said.

Albert Honigman, 80, was found dead in bed at his Boynton Beach retirement home Sunday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The statement said Honigman's daughter, Lauren Kanoff, told police that a man entered the open garage door of the home in a gated community on the Aberdeen Golf and Country Club about 9:50 p.m. Friday and attacked both of them before fleeing with several pieces of jewelry.

The statement said Honigman was taken to Bethesda Hospital West after the attack, released the next morning, that he returned to the hospital later that day and was released again Sunday.

"Honigman went to bed when he returned home and was later discovered dead by his daughter, Lauren," the statement said.

"An autopsy was performed and the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death is a homicide. This case remains open and ongoing," the statement said.

A sheriff's spokesman declined to comment further. The hospital also declined to comment.

Records show Honigman operated Cornerstone Consulting out of his home on Village Drive in Jericho beginning in 1999. He later moved to Melville, where he still owns a home in the gated community of the Greens at Half Hollow.

His wife, Phyllis, died in 2011, records show. Messages left at telephones listed in the names of his daughter and his son, Jeffrey, were not returned Wednesday.