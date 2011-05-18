LI school election results, Suffolk County

AMAGANSETT

Vote Approved, 135-52

Budget $9,190,546, a 5.81% increase

Tax levy $8,107,825, a 4.97% increase

Average home Assessed at $6,000 will increase 5.44% to $1,645

Proposition Approved, 143-88, to spend $873,834 for library maintenance and capital improvements

School board Patrick R. Bistrian (144) and Phelan Wolf (101) defeated Vinvent Vigorita (94) for seats with three-year terms.

AMITYVILLE

Vote Approved, 939-385

Budget $77,612,773, a 0.66% increase

Tax levy $51,404,045, a 3% increase

Average home Increase 3% from $4,993 to $5,143. With $350,000 as the estimated market value, the assessed value of a home in the part of the district in the Town of Babylon is $3,675; the assessed value of a home in the part of the district in the Town of Oyster Bay is $1,015.

School board Mark Epps (790) defeated incumbent Charles Walters (522); Ronald A. Moss (770) defeated incumbent Diane M. Koza Egglinger (556); incumbent Lisa Johnson ran unopposed. Terms are three years.

BABYLON

Vote Approved, 981-524

Budget $46,086,988, a 2.66% increase

Tax levy $35,298,246, a 2.86% increase

Average home Assessed at $4,299 increases 2.86% to $8,246

School board Gregory Antolini (935), Dominick M. Montalto Jr. (915), Alena J. Berenblatt (859) and incumbent Roger A. Katz (786) defeated Pauline Cimaszewski (695) and John Savoca (659) for four seats. Antolini, Montalto and Berenblatt have three-year terms; Katz serves a one-year term caused by incumbent Catherine Vukovich leaving her seat prematurely.

BAY SHORE

Vote Approved, 1,940-1,097

Budget $142,419,999, up 2%

Tax levy $92,381,302, up 3.8% i Average home Assessed at $40,000 increases 3.9% to $6,892

School board Incumbent Guy Leggio (2,000) and challenger Louis Bettinelli (1,621) defeated incumbent Jerry Berka (1479) for three-year terms.

BAYPORT-BLUE POINTVote Approved, 1,511-887

Budget $63,663,681, a 2.7% increase

Tax levy $43,645,523, a 3.99% increase

Average home Increases 3.99% to $7,057; assessed value of avera9ge district home is $37,350 in Bayport and $2,604 in Blue Point.

School board Diane D'Angelo (1,296) beat Rita Palma (1,051) for a three-year term.

BRENTWOOD

Vote Approved, 1,051-946

Budget $311,477,042, a 2.43% increase

Tax levy $88,777,238, a 4.92% increase

Average home Assessed at $35,000 increases 4.92% to $4,090

School board Challengers Michael Jahkhah (1,507) and Helen Moss (1,514) defeated incumbents Mike Sgroi (829) and Roland Jiménez (903), respectively, for three-year terms.

BRIDGEHAMPTON

Vote Approved, 136-55

Budget $10,576,714, a 5.63% increase

Tax levy $9,188,731, up 8.62% Average home Assessed at $1 million increases 7.85% to $1,522.18

Proposition Approved, 131-57, authorizes collecting $125,000 through taxes for the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center.

School board Incumbents Nicki Hemby and Elizabeth Kotz unopposed for three-year terms.

CENTER MORICHES

Vote Approved, 958-539

Budget $36,704,388, a 2.55% increase

Tax levy $20,144,026, a 6.62% increase

Average home Increases 6.62%, from $233.50 for every $100 of assessed value to $248.95 for every $100 of assessed value.

Proposition Approved, 794-688, modification of transportation eligibility policy for grades K-12 from the existing zero-mile limit to 1-mile for grades K-5 and 11/2-miles for grades 6-12.

School board Incumbents Daniel Finnegan (925) and Wayne A. Vitale (800) defeated Kelly Platt (649) for three-year terms.

CENTRAL ISLIP

Vote Approved, 977-968

Budget $167,085,064, a 2.5% decrease

Tax levy $85,146,214, a 6.47% increase

Average home Assessed at $40,000 increases 6.55% to $8,268

School board Challengers Olga Barahona (925), Edna Carbajal (792) and Monique McCray (826) defeated incumbents William Softy (723) and Rafael Orozco (706) and challengers Octavio Lomax (332), Dale Shaw (738), Ruben Vallejo(222) and Javier Saenz De Viteri (656). Terms are three years.

COLD SPRING HARBOR

Vote Approved, 758-438

Budget $58,420,903, a 2.86% increase

Tax levy $54,091,985, a 3.93% increase

Average home The district says it cannot calculate the increase in taxes on an average single-family home until after the state sets the equalization rate in August.

Proposition Approved, 822-360, spending $1.8 million from capital reserve fund on school building improvements and installation of a wireless network.

School board Incumbents Janice Elkin (854), Lori Homer (863) and Joseph Morante (885) ran unopposed for three-year terms.

COMMACK

Vote Approved, 2,680-1,585

Budget $166,081,826, a 3.33% increase

Tax levy $122,982,220, a 2.96% increase

Average home In Smithtown, the average house assessed at $6,000 will pay school taxes of $9,099, an estimated increase of 2.81% over the current $8,850; the average Huntington house assessed at $4,200 will have a school tax bill of $9,774, an estimated increase of 3.19% from this year's $9,472.

School boardPeter Wunsch (1,786) beat (Miguel) Micheal Chacon (1,474) and incumbent Mary Jo Masciello ran unopposed. Terms are three years.

COMSEWOGUE

Vote Approved, 1,239-523

Budget $76,558,768, a .19% decrease

Tax levy $47,395,268, a 7.33% increase

Average home Assessed at $2,900 increases 7.33% to $6,239

School board Alexandra Gordon (836) and James M. Sanchez (674) defeated Philip Lunarola (192), Jeanne Millett (331), Lynellen Nielse (359) and Stephen P. Ruddy (489) for two seats with three-year terms.

CONNETQUOT

Vote Approved, 2,330-1,353

Budget $164,910,433, a 1.9% increase

Tax levy $110,236,895, up 3.95%

Average home Will pay $7,904.70, a 3.95% increase

School board Incumbent Michael D. Kealey (1,783) defeated challenger Leo R. Marinick (1,497), and incumbent Lee Kennedy (1,746) defeated challenger Deana M. Barbaro (1,601) for three-year terms.

COPIAGUE

Vote Approved, 1,122-507

Budget $101,902,840, a 1.39% increase

Tax levy $53,974,654, a 2.97% increase

Average home Increases to $6,240.28

School board Incumbents Rosemary Natoli and Brian Sales were unopposed for three-year terms.

DEER PARK

Vote Approved, 1,362-634

Budget $97,801,071, a 2.72% increase

Tax levy $62,009,945, a 2.38% increase

Average home Assessed at $5,000 increases 3.47% to $8,885.

School board Incumbent Ronald Wayne and Donna Gulli Grunseich ran unopposed for three-year terms.

EAST HAMPTON

Vote Approved, 540-271

Budget $64,413,444, a 0.56% decrease

Tax levy $45,623,013, a 3.64% increase

Average home Information not provided

School board Jacqueline M. Lowey (490) and Patricia Hope (464) defeated Liz Pucci (351), Paul Fiondella (257) and Marie Klarman (88) for three-year terms.

EAST ISLIP

Vote Approved, 2,924-1,952

Budget $103,929,639, a 3.1% increase

Tax levy $64,681,011, a 6.98% increase

Average home Assessed at $40,000 increases 6.98% to $7,000

School board Incumbent Kim G. Phillips (2,175) defeated challenger Steven Behan (1,939), and incumbent Glenn Reed (1,756) defeated challengers Frank Gerace (1,416) and Joseph J. Montouri Jr. (1,195) for three-year terms.

EAST MORICHES

Vote Approved, 424-172

Budget $24,085,123, an increase of less than 1%

Tax levy $17,240,537, a 1.48% increase

Average home Assessed at $3,000 increases 2.34% to $6,973

School board Michael Griffin ran unopposed for three-year term.

EAST QUOGUE

Vote Approved, 366-292

Budget $22,026,040, a 2.97% increase

Tax levy $19,255,069, a 5.69% increase

Average home Assessed at $500,000 will pay $5,106, an increase of 11.46%

Proposition Approved, 522-123, to extend the contract with Westhampton Beach to provide high school education for one year

School board Incumbents Patricia Tuzzolo (416) and Mario Cardaci (396) defeated Arthur Solnick (238) for three-year terms.

EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR

Vote Approved, 1,040-525

Budget $82,595,650, a 4.09% increase

Tax levy $45,787,346, a 4.99% increase

Average home Assessed at $3,440 increases 4.99% to $7,809

School board Incumbent Janet Stevens (854) and challenger Donna Moeller (787) defeated Raymond Navarrete (680) for three-year terms.

ELWOOD

Vote Approved, 1,779-1,129

Budget $53,949,930, a 5.56% increase

Tax levy $39,934,711, a 7.98% increase

Average home Assessed at $4,000 increases 8.91%, about $750 a year.

School board William Gutekunst (1,382) defeated James Tomeo (1,227) for the seat held by current board president Michael Kaszubski; Michael LaMena (1,375) beat Jack Schwartz (1,113) for the seat held by incumbent Patricia Matos, who withdrew from the race. Terms are three years.

FIRE ISLAND

Vote Approved, 95-6

Budget $5,988,833, up .72%

Tax levy $4,814,800, a 1.97% increase

Average home In Brookhaven will pay a rate of $22.11 per $100 of assessed valuation; in the Town of Islip, an average home will pay a rate of $1.63 per $100

School board Incumbents Vernon Henriksen and Judi Phelan ran unopposed for three-year terms.

FISHERS ISLAND

Vote Rejected, 39-28

Budget $3,460,000, a 1.8% increase.

Tax levy $3,020,646, a 1.9% increase

Average home The district declined to offer an estimated school tax impact because of the widely varying housing stock on the island.

School board Newcomers Jamie Doucette (53) and Laurie Finan (45) and former incumbent Sara McLean (37), a write-in candidate, were elected. Two seats have three-year terms and the remaining seat has a one-year term. Each of the top two vote-getters will choose which seat she wants, and the third will fill the final seat.

GREENPORT

Vote Approved, 282-65

Budget $14,100,005, a 1.91% increase

Tax levy $10,684,428, a 5.64% increase

Average home $67.43 per $100 of assessed valuation, a 5.64% increase

School board Michael Mazzaferro ran unopposed for a three-year term.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS

Vote Approved, 1,748-1,110

Budget $215,978,880, a 3.89% increase

Tax levy $178,147,658, a 4.94% increase

Average home Assessed at $5,500 will increase 4.94% to $9,774, the district estimates.

School board Diana Acampora (1,613), Betty DeSabato (1,655) and Paul Peller (1,558) beat Maria Holmquist (1,515) and Christopher Schiavo (1,120) for three seats with three-year terms.

HAMPTON BAYS

Vote Approved, 977-598

Budget $44,949,233, a 2.59% increase

Tax levy $40,735,893, a 5.18% increase

Average home $5,106.07, a 5.92% increase

Propositions Approved, 1,039-526, to spend $300,000 from the unreserved fund balance to repair and upgrade the district's buildings and grounds; approved, 976-529, to establish a districtwide capital reserve roof or HVAC replacement reserve fund in order to finance the cost of replacing roofs or systems in the district's buildings.

School board Dorothy Capuano ran unopposed for a three-year term.

HARBORFIELDS

Vote Approved, 2,068-979

Budget $73,975,620, a 3.51% increase

Tax levy $56,512,100, a 4.45% increase

Average home Assessed at $4,000 will increase by 4.91%, to $8,719.20.

School board Incumbents Nicholas Giuliano (1,707) and Michael Banks (1,560) defeated challenger Samantha Smith (1,342) for seats with three-year terms.

HAUPPAUGE

Vote Approved, 1,703-1,085

Budget $97,176,503, a 3.35% increase

Tax levy $74,554,055, a 3.46% increase

Average home In Smithtown the average home assessed at $6,000 increases 3.46% to $5,021; in Islip it goes up 3.41% to $5,585

School board Incumbents Susan Hodosky and Pat Lesser ran unopposed for three-year terms.

HUNTINGTON

Vote Approved, 2,318-1,139

Budget $109,037,301, a .23% increase

Tax levy $94,258,187, a 2.48% increase

Average home Assessed at $4,000 increases 3.15% to $8,286

Proposition Approved, 2,460-837, authorizes spending money in the current Building Improvement Fund on a variety of projects in district buildings.

School board Challengers Jennifer Hebert (1,677) and Adam Spector (1,656) defeated incumbent William Dwyer (1,327) and challengers Jim Cahill (1,242) and Susan Tully (842) for two seats with three-year terms.

ISLIP

Vote Approved, 1,831-674

Budget $68,711,390, a 3.53% increase

Tax levy $48,686,000, a 5.26% increase

Average home Assessed at $45,000 increases 3.8% ($6,384 with the state's school-tax relief program, STAR)

School board Incumbent Myrill E. Armstrong Solaski ran unopposed, and challenger David F. Twomey (1,236) defeated incumbent Laura M. Paehr (756) and challenger John Abruzzo (305) for three-year terms.

KINGS PARK

Vote Approved, 1,844-943

Budget $79,111,079, a 1.7% increase

Tax levy $59,629,828, a 2.9% increase

Average home Assessed at $6,000 increases 2.9% to $7,501.64

Proposition Approved, 1,971-736, to spend $1.1 million from the capital reserve fund for replacement of the roof at R.J.O. Intermediate School.

School board Incumbent trustee Marie Goldstein ran unopposed for a three-year term.

LINDENHURST

Vote Approved, 2,154-2,026

Budget $140,152,477, a 2.23% increase

Tax levy $86,809,726, a 6.89% increase

Average home Assessed at $4,000 increases 6.89% to $7,740.42

School board Incumbent Edward J. Murphy Jr. (1,826) defeated Charles M. Clyne (1,354); Julie Ann Bartolomeo (1,551) defeated incumbent Robert F. Spero (1,251); Valerie McKenna (1,795) won over Philip Renna (1,522). Terms are three years.

LONGWOOD

Vote Approved, 2,571-1,169

Budget $205,600,000, a 1.25% decrease

Tax levy $115,856,855, a 3.95% increase

Average home Assessed at $2,565 increases 3.95% to $5,649.78

School board Philip Reany Jr. (1,450) and Frank Muraca (1,399) beat Jeffrey P. Davis (1,214), Desiree Elliott (1,074) and Robert L. Dickerson (914) for two seats with three-year terms.

MATTITUCK-CUTCHOGUE

Vote Approved, 703-552

Budget $37,363,239, a 2.25% increase

Tax levy $32,886,839, a 2.06% increase

Average home Assessed at $500,000 will rise 2.24% to $4,240.

School board Gerard E. Diffley (807) and Charles Anderson (778) were elected to two seats with three-year terms. Laura Jens-Smith (740) edged out Joan Ferris (591) for a seat with a one-year term completing the unexpired term of a former board member.

MIDDLE COUNTRY

Vote Approved, 2,988-942

Budget $211,302,498, a 1.65% increase

Tax levy $118,660,456, a 6.68% increase

Average home Assessed at $4,000 increases 6.68% to $8,805

School board Incumbent Doreen Feldmann (1,520) beat challengers Lisa Bailey (914) and Vincent Zecca (777); Daniel Hill (1,714) beat Susan Jacobson (1,226) and Christopher M. Millwater (655); Debbie Parker ran unopposed. Terms are three years.

MILLER PLACE

Vote Approved, 1,537-779

Budget $64,252,252, a 3.83% increase

Tax levy $39,857,391, a 3.89% increase

Average home Assessed at $4,000 increases 4.94% to $9,214

School board Brian Neyland (1,198) and Doug Ports (1,059) win three-year terms; Ann O'Brien (1,139), as third-highest vote-getter, is elected to a two-year term to fill out an unexpired term; Michael Arnold (1,054), Maria Schuchmann (948) and Jennifer Leen (746) were defeated.

MONTAUK

Vote Approved, 205-139

Budget $18,131,631, a .90% increase

Tax levy $16,319,657, a .75% increase

Average home Tax of $2,619.50, a 2.55% increase

School board Incumbent Patti Leber ran unopposed for a five-year term.

MOUNT SINAI

Vote Approved 1,073-626

Budget $54,921,905, a 1.24% increase

Tax levy $36,167,469, a 3.93% increase

Average home Assessed at $3,800 increases 3.93% to $8,685.32

School board Robert P. Sweeney (727), Kerri Kelly (688) and Edward K. Law (668) defeated incumbent John Yavorka (657), Marnie Kula (603), Deborah Lang (577) and Tracy J. Harkins McCall (335) for three seats with three-year terms.

NEW SUFFOLK

Vote Approved, 37-1

Budget $747,168, a 10.82% decrease

Tax levy $747,168, A 23.44 decrease

Average home Tax rate drops 23.4%, but district has no figures for an average home

School board Tony Dill ran unopposed for a three-year term.

NORTH BABYLON

Vote Approved, 1,787-809

Budget $103,659,700, a 3.27% decrease

Tax levy $56,468,937, a 3.33% increase

Average home Assessed at $3,700 increases 3.96%, to $6,336.32.

School board Incumbent Barbara Ferguson (980) defeated Greg Hartranft (830); Robert Scheid (717) defeated Theresa Callahan (606), Heather Rowland (622) and Debra Simpson (272); incumbents Barbara Leun and Janet Meyerson ran unopposed. Terms are three years.

NORTHPORT-EAST NORTHPORT

Vote Approved, 3,114-2,348

Budget $151,178,758, a 2.5% increase

Tax levy $131,445,850, a 1.69% increase

Average home Assessed at $3,800 increases 1.83% to $6,163.60

Proposition Approved, 3,753-1,442, to spend $900,000 from capital reserve fund to replace two boilers at East Northport Middle School and the front stairs at the William J. Brosnan school.

School board Incumbent Jennifer Thompson (2,866), and Joseph Sabia (3,307), Tammie Topel(2,847) and Kristen Gavin (2,737) defeated incumbents Joseph Gannon (2,445) and Karen Wills (2,291). The candidate with the fourth-highest number of votes will fill a one-year term created after Tim Madden vacated his seat early.

OYSTERPONDS

Vote Approved, 138-70

Budget $5,626,644, a 1.44% increase

Tax levy $4,861,765, a 1.53% decrease

Average home Assessed at $400,000 increases from $2,200 to $2,400

School board Janice Caufield and Jeffrey Demarest ran unopposed for three-year terms.

PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD

Vote Approved, 2,442-1,703

Budget $159,971,975, a 1.19% decrease

Tax levy $95,750,313, a 2.64% increase

Average home Assessed at $3,000 increases 4% to $6,476.70

School board Incumbent Brett P. Houdek (1,811) defeated Christine Rignola (1,639) and incumbent Joseph L. LoSchiavo ran unopposed for three-year terms. for a three-year term.

PORT JEFFERSON

Vote Approved, 832-807

Budget $37,354,521, a 0% increase

Tax levy $31,960,867, a 8.20% increase

Average home Assessed at $5,000 increases 8.93% to $6,577

School board Challenger Isak Prohovnik (954) and incumbent Robert Ramus (874) defeated James Laffey (787) for three-year terms.

QUOGUE

Vote Approved, 79-28

Budget $7,546,553, a 3.56% increase

Tax levy $6,856,225, a 3.98% increase

Average home Assessed at $1,500,000 increases 2.73% to $2,820

Proposition Approved, 104-5, tuition for students in seventh through 12th grade in the Westhampton School District.

School board Incumbent Larry Berman ran unopposed for a three-year term.

REMSENBURG-SPEONK

Vote Approved, 198-179

Budget $12,172,350, a 2.8% increase

Tax levy $11,156,708, a 6.4% increase

Average home Increases to $4,959, a 9.4% increase

Propositions Approved, 292-81, contract with Westhampton Beach and Eastport-South Manor.

School board Deirdre DeVita (177) beat Kerry Horton (151) for seat with a three-year term.

RIVERHEAD

Vote Approved, 1,936-1,153

Budget $109,594,658, 1.26% increase

Tax levy $86,794,515, up 4.93% Average home A typical home in the Riverhead part of the district assessed at $42,401 will pay $4,009, a 4.92% increase. Officials said they did not have the information to calculate the change in the Brookhaven and Southampton parts of the district.

Proposition Approved, 2,069-930, transfer of up to $5 million from existing reserve fund for school repairs.

School board Ann Cotten-DeGrasse (1,960), Gregory Meyer (1,957) and Kimberly Ligon (1,823) defeated Patricia Sapienza-Brown (1,661) for seats with three-year terms.

ROCKY POINT

Vote Approved, 1,039-515

Budget $69,509,578, a 3.97% increase

Tax levy $43,491,898, a 4.93% increase

Average home Not available

PropositionApproved, 1,056-450, to spend $2,993,000 from capital reserve fund for projects such as roof replacement and asbestos abatement at the high school.

School board Incumbents Michael Nofi (1,037) and Diane Burke (752) defeated Barbara Dallon (420), Mary Heely (392), Frank Moscatiello (258) and Alan Longman (88) for three-year terms.

SACHEM

Vote Approved, 4,960-3,034

Budget $287,834,125, a 2.03% increase

Tax levy $151,445,397, a 3.15% increase

Average home Assessed at $3,500 in Brookhaven will be $6,178, up from $5,913; assessed at $40,000 in Islip will be $5,208, up from $4,984; assessed at $6,000 in Smithtown will be $6,913, up from $6,616.

School board Incumbent Christine Lampitelli (3,101) defeated Daniel Smith (2,734); Dorothy Roberts (3,514) defeated incumbent Michael Licata (2,414); Michael J. Isernia and Teri Ahearn ran unopposed. Terms are three years except for Insernia, whose term is for one year to fill vacancy caused by a board member's resignation.

SAG HARBOR

Vote Approved, 917 to 698.

Budget $33,226,084, a 5.48% increase

Tax levy $30,995,209, a 4.69% increase

Average home Increase of 0.06%, to $4,943.

Proposition Approved, 917-557, to establish a capital projects reserve fund.

School board Incumbent Mary Anne Miller (1,065), incumbent Theresa Samot (1,053) and Sandi Kruel (886) defeated Annette Bierfriend (801). Terms are three years.

SAGAPONACK

Vote Approved, 49-5

Budget $1,636,766, an increase of 2.60%

Tax levy $1,535,721, a decrease of 0.51%

Average home Assessed at $4.5 million, increases by 1.76%.

School board Fred Wilford ran unopposed for a three-year term.

SAYVILLE

Vote Approved, 1,937-1,279

Budget $81,779,400, a 3.87% increase

Tax levy $54,435,720, a 7.39% increase

Average home Assessed at $40,000 increases 7.39% to $6,976

School board Incumbents Thomas Cooley and Deborah Van Essendelft ran unopposed for three-year terms.

SHELTER ISLAND

Vote Approved, 383-132

Budget $9,640,614, a 0.97% increase

Tax levy $8,727,224, a 1.45 % increase

Average home Unavailable

Propositions Approved, 341-170, to spend up to $2,237,000 for repairs and renovations at the Shelter Island School; approved, 326-184, to spend up to $600,000 for a new generator and to make electrical improvements at the school; approved, 366-144, to establish a capital reserve fund that could accumulate up to $10 million for improvements at the school under its Fitness Improvements to ballfields and Tennis (FIT) courts program.

School board Elizabeth Melichar-Lechmanski (361), Linda C. Eklund (306) and Alfred Brigham (44) won three-year terms.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER

Vote Approved, 1,742-905

Budget $59,976,799, a 3.47% increase

Tax levy $47,478,560, a 2.06% increase

Average home Assessed at $400,000 increases 2.13% to $7,089

Propositions Approved, 1,705-874, to spend $66,144 from the district's Tax Reduction Reserve Fund to improve storm-water drainage at the entrance of Briarcliff Elementary School; approved, 1,688-874, to spend $825,000 from the reserve fund to replace six underground storage fuel-oil tanks at district schools.

School board Challenger John Zukowski (1,116) and incumbents Jack Costas (1,304) and William McGrath (996) defeated Robert Alcorn (908), Anthony F. Keith Field (830), Anthony DeLouise (779) and Stephen Offutt (614) for three seats with three-year terms.

SMITHTOWN

Vote Approved, 4,847-2,342

Budget $212,361,284, a 0.41% increase

Tax levy $166,306,897, a 4.92% increase

Average home Assessed at $6,000 sees taxes go up 4.92%.

Proposition Approved, 3,915-3,055, reduction of bus service for public and private school students.

School board Challenger Grace Plourde (3,307) defeated incumbent Robert Rossi (3,045); challenger Joanne McEnroy (3,687) defeated incumbent Neil Carlin (2,540). Incumbent Gladys M. Waldron ran unopposed. Terms are three years.

SOUTH COUNTRY

Vote Approved, 1,709-1,188

Budget $113,995,963, a 3.99% increase

Tax levy $53,353,439, a 3.14% increase

Average home Assessed at $3,000 increases 3.14% to $182.06

School board Biaggia Jeanette Mistler (1,882) and incumbents Barbara Schatzman (2,041) and Victor Correa (1,425) defeated Antoinette Huffine (1,373) for three seats with three-year terms.

SOUTH HUNTINGTON

Vote Approved, 2,135-1,106

Budget $140,255,037, a 1.29% increase

Tax levy $100,401,290, a 4.76% increase

Average home Assessed at $3,500 increases 5.91% to $7,767.03

School board Incumbent Jim Kaden (1,661) and challenger Lisa Brieff (1,793) defeated incumbent Melanie Vassallo (846) and challenger Laci Wright (1,339) for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.

SOUTHAMPTON

Vote Approved, 621-363

Budget $58,485,815, a 2.12% increase

Tax levy $47,756,817, up 4.31% increase

Average home Assessed at $500,000 increases 1.8% to $1,130.

Propositions Approved, 639-325, to spend $3.1 million from capital reserve fund on school building repairs and alterations; approved, 604-331, bus garage repairs; approved, 617-344, bus purchases; approved, 633-331, funding for Southampton Youth Association; approved, 553-403, funding for Parrish Art Museum; approved 580-345, funding for Southampton Historical Society.

School board Nicholas Palumbo (423) and Amy K. Pierson (423) won two seats, defeating Natasha Jeffries (299), Myron Glucksman (224), Charles A. Styler (203) and Edward S. Simioni (170). Terms are five years.

SOUTHOLD

Vote Approved, 645-447

Budget $26,254,778, a 2.25% increase

Tax levy $22,828,921, a 1.42% increase

Average home Assessed at $6,400 pays $4,799, an increase of 2.08%

Proposition Approved, 730-349, to spend up to $250,000 to buy three buses.

School board Scott Latham and Scott DeSimone ran unopposed for three-year terms.

SPRINGS

Vote Approved, 562-436

Budget $24,874,071, a 6.59% increase

Tax levy $21,784,671, a 7.67% increase

Average home Assessed at $600,000 sees taxes go up 5.8% to $5,261.23.

Propositions Approved, 704-246, authorizing school board to transfer money annually from its fund balance to its repair reserve fund; approved, 793-186, authorizing three-year tuition agreement, through 2015, with the East Hampton School District to educate Springs students in grades 9-12.

School board Liz Mendelman (503) and Timothy Frazier (442) defeated Arthur Goldman (416) and Phyllis I. Mallah (281) for three-year terms.

THREE VILLAGE

Vote Approved, 3,621-2,519

Budget $174,585,266, a 4.47 % increase

Tax levy $127,913,641, a 3.8 % increase

Average home Assessed at $4,200 gets a tax bill for $9,285

School board The top three vote-getters -- Irene Gische (3,472), Jeffrey Kerman (3,431) and Inger Germano (3,289) -- won three at-large seats with three-year terms. Fourth-place finisher Deanna Bavlnka (3,240) will complete the final year of a seat vacated by Carol Leister. Defeated were incumbent Frank McIntosh (2,650), Faiza Akhtar (2,185), Charles Massimo (2,511) and Jacqueline Rudman (2,457).

TUCKAHOE

Vote Approved, 165-157

Budget $17,061,391, up 3.5%

Tax levy $15,584,142, a 2.76% increase

Average home Assessed at $905,912 pays $5,739.28, an increase of 3.62%

Proposition Approved, 191-124, to spend $53,320 for district participation in the Southampton Youth Association; approved, 191-124 to spend $7,868 for district participation in the Parrish Art Museum; approved, 205-110 to contract with Southampton and Westhampton Beach school districts for education of grade 9-12 students and provide transportation for students attending those high schools.

School board Incumbent Robert E. Grisnik ran unopposed for a three-year term.

WAINSCOTT

Vote Approved, 38-6

Budget $3,579,870, a 0.64% increase

Tax levy $2,677,870, a 1.72% increase

Average home School taxes on the average single-family home would rise 1.91 percent. District officials would not estimate dollar amounts, citing variations in the value of houses in the district and complications because the district includes locations in both East Hampton and Southampton.

School board Incumbent Iris Osborn ran unopposed for a three-year term.

WEST BABYLON

Vote Approved, 1,546-962

Budget $93,975,510, a .89% increase

Tax levy $62,178,165, a 6.46% increase

Average home Assessed at $5,000 increases 6.46% to $9,101.24

School board Cathy Gismervik (1,496), James F. Bocca (1,388) and Diane Thiel (1,685) defeated incumbent Lucy Campasano (1,262) for three seats with three-year terms.

WEST ISLIP

Vote Approved, 2,175-1,617

Budget $107,143,770, a 2.92% increase

Tax levy $72,967,422, a 7.73% increase

Average home Assessed at $45,000 increases 7.73% to $7,548.35

School board Incumbent Robert W. Ulrich ran unopposed, and Ronald Maginniss (1,620) defeated Kevin O'Connor (1,301) for three-year terms.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Vote Approved, 436-233.

Budget $50,357,732, up 2.84%

Tax levy $25,588,819, up 3.31%

Average home Assessed at $600,000 will see taxes increase 3.83% to $3,285.

School board Challenger George R. Kast Jr. (345) defeated incumbent Aram V. Terchunian (303) for a five-year term.

WILLIAM FLOYD

Vote Approved, 2,500-2,485

Budget $208,134,194, a 4.05% increase

Tax levy $90,116,091, 12.47% increase

Average home Assessed at $1,995 increases 12.48% to $5,186.40

School board Incumbent Jeananne Dawson (2,029) defeated Joseph H. Johnson (1,575). Incumbent Robert Taiani ran unopposed. Terms are three years.

WYANDANCH

Vote Approved, 139-102

Budget $53,180,000, a 3.47% decrease

Tax levy $19,894,389, a 4% increase

Average home Assessed at $2,750 increases 5.90% to $5,240

School board Incumbent Nancy Holliday (262) defeated Jessica Pierre (111); the Rev. Ronald Allen Sr. (190) defeated incumbent Yvonne Holder Robinson (117), Stacy Johnson (62) and Grace Johnson (30). Terms are three years.