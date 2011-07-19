Library's hiatus dismays staff, patrons

When Ivonne Williams learned Tuesday that the Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library was closing for renovations in the fall, she sighed and glanced at her son Kyler and daughter Summer playing on computers in the children's section.

"I was home schooling them last year, and I didn't have a car. This was in walking distance," said Williams, 40, of Shirley. "I was here almost every day."

The library served as her de facto classroom, and she also relied heavily on its resources for her whole family. "I get my movies here for free. Things are tight," she said.

As news spread Tuesday of the library's planned closure for renovations, patrons and staff alike fretted over the immediate future while commiserating over the building's flaws.

"I've noticed leaks, buckets on the floor," said Lisa Homan, 38, of Shirley, whose son Chris was playing on the library computers. "Something like this, you don't mind paying for."

The library board plans to shutter the crumbling facility for 16 months to make repairs. The estimated $5 million renovation will be paid for out of the library's operating budget. A portion of its collection will be held at a temporary location while many programs will move off-site.

"My daughter found out last night and she started crying," said Adele Lachacz of Mastic Beach, her daughter Jillian by her side.

"I was really upset. I have three programs that I go to," said Jillian, 11.

Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico, who represents the area, said he hopes to find a compromise to keep the library open. "With more eyes looking at this, perhaps we can come up with a creative solution that works for everyone."

Several of the part-time staff, informed at a Monday night meeting they would all be laid off, said they were dismayed at the library's closure. About three-quarters of the library's 200 staff members will lose their jobs, though about 50 to 60 full-time employees would stay on.

"It's a horrible climate to lose your job in," said librarian Lorraine Squires, who heads the teen department and will keep her position.

"The building definitely needs repair. I don't fault them for that," said part-time librarian Carolyn Walsh of Port Jefferson Station. "I just wish I wasn't losing my job."

Walsh has a part-time position at another library. But for Emily Lazio, a part-time librarian trainee enrolled in the library science graduate program at Queens College, the loss of income is jeopardizing her ability to return to school.

"I was told I needed to obtain a youth services certificate" to train in the library's children's department, said Lazio, 23, of Patchogue.

She added the required classes and paid the extra tuition to get the certificate, but might not be able to afford to go back to school.

"Now I'm losing my job," Lazio said.