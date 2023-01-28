LIE crash in Dix Hills: One person hurt, driver charged with DWI

An alleged drunken driver was arrested Saturday after he crashed into another car on the Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills, seriously injuring a passenger inside the vehicle, according to Suffolk police.

Sargunvir Sondhi, 26, of Dix Hills, was allegedly driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz eastbound on the Long Island Expressway near exit 51 when his car hit the back of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 5:07 a.m., police said.

A female passenger inside the Nissan, Irene Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip with serious injuries, police said. Weitz's husband, Howard Weitz, also 63, was driving the Nissan and was unharmed, police said.

Sondhi escaped injury as well. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and will be held overnight at the Third Precinct, police said.

He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, police said. It's unclear if he is represented by counsel.

All lanes of the expressway had been closed following the crash but have since re-opened, police said.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.