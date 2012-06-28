LIE reopens after early morning crash

An accident involving a box truck and a car closed two lanes of the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Hauppauge on Thursday, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. between Exit 56, Route 111, and Exit 57, Veterans Memorial Highway, and forced the closure of the HOV and left-hand lanes, according to sheriffs and the New York State Department of Transportation.

Sheriffs said there were minor injuries.

The accident caused long delays through the area.

Sheriffs said a heavy-duty tow truck removed the box truck, and the NYSDOT said all lanes were reopened at 6:41 a.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation.