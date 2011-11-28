LIE reopens two eastbound lanes in Brentwood

Two lanes of the eastbound Long Island Expressway were closed at Exit 53 in Brentwood for about an hour Monday morning after a van partially overturned, officials said.

The Suffolk County Sheriff's office said the accident occurred at 7 a.m. The lanes closed as a result of the accident were reopened at 8:12 a.m.

There were no serious injuries in the crash and no one was transported, sheriffs said.

However, the accident did cause rubbernecking delays to westbound traffic.