Anthony Stinson, 13, to be taken off life support after being hit by police officer's cruiser on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley, mom says

A teenage bicyclist hit Saturday night in Shirley by a Suffolk police vehicle on an emergency call will be removed from life support, his family confirmed late Monday.

Anthony Stinson, 13, was crossing William Floyd Parkway heading west at the intersection of Adobe Drive about 7:50 p.m. Saturday when he was hit by a southbound Seventh Precinct patrol vehicle, its lights and sirens activated and with a green traffic light, according to a Suffolk police news release Sunday. The officer had been responding to a call for an elderly woman in distress in Shirley, police said.

Police are investigating how fast the cruiser was traveling at the time of the incident, police said. The Suffolk Police Department had no updates late Monday on the investigation into the crash.

Anthony, who suffered severe head injuries, was pronounced brain dead shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at Stony Brook University Hospital, said his mother, Claudia Stinson. He was placed on life support to preserve his organs for donation. Stinson said her son will be removed from life support Tuesday.

She said Anthony had been returning home from playing football with friends at nearby William Floyd High School, intent on getting there before 8 p.m. as promised. He stopped for a Slurpee at 7-Eleven and had nearly made it back safely when Stinson said she heard the crash from outside their home just up the block.

“I heard the bang so loudly, and my heart, I just ran and I saw my son,” Stinson said. “That feeling, I cannot explain.”

She said she knew her son's injuries were devastating.

“I understood that nobody comes out of it,” Stinson said of severe brain damage. . “But I’m Catholic and sometimes your faith is stronger than what everyone else thinks. I kept waiting for the miracle. The miracle that never came.”

Longtime family friend Sal Governale, who lives with the Stinsons, said the teenager referred to him as "Uncle Sal." Anthony was "a very energetic kid," Governale said. "He played a lot of sports: football, soccer, you name it. We have a basketball hoop in the back. There’s going to be no more slamming. It makes you think, ‘What just happened?’”

Governale and other friends and neighbors at the house Monday evening pointed to the area of the crash, visible from the family’s front yard. They discussed the need for better lighting and pedestrian bridges to keep people safe at the busy intersection.

After striking Anthony, the police officer's cruiser crashed into a car stopped in traffic, then hit a tree and two parked cars near the Margin Drive intersection with William Floyd Parkway, police said Sunday.

The officer had swerved in an attempt to avoid the teen, causing her police cruiser to strike the other vehicles, police said. Anthony was in critical condition when he was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital on Saturday night, police said. The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the same hospital, according to police. No one else was injured in the incident.

Members of Anthony’s football team at William Paca Middle School in Shirley were among the more than 200 people who visited the family home on Adobe Drive for a vigil Sunday night, praying for his recovery, Governale said. Some returned Monday evening, with candles again burning in the driveway, to pay their respects. A group of young teens stood over the makeshift memorial, sharing stories of their friend.

Stinson, a nurse, said her son struggled with speech early in life, but he blossomed into a social person. She spoke of finding more than a dozen bikes in her front yard on any given day.

“Sometimes, I’d call from work and he’d say, ‘Mom, there’s 16 kids over here,’” she recalled fondly. “I’d say, ‘16!’”

Anthony’s network of friends only grew around his Shirley community after he transferred from private school to the William Floyd School District last school year. Showing other kids a good time was something her son lived for, Stinson said.

One night while watching television, they saw a promotion for organ donation, and she told her son that’s what she’d like to do. She asked if he felt the same way.

“He nodded yes,” she remembered.

The crash remains under investigation by the Suffolk Police Major Case Unit.