Officials: Lockouts lifted after threat near Lindenhurst schools

A threatening note left on a desk at a Lindenhurst child care center prompted two nearby schools to put a modified lockout in place, police said Wednesday.

The FBI, Suffolk detectives and Emergency Service Section officers all responded after the missive was found at the Stanford Child Care Center on Wellwood Avenue at about 8:15 a.m.

“There were no students in the building at the time the note was found,” a police statement said. The investigation continues.

Alleghany Avenue Elementary School and Lindenhurst Middle School on South Wellwood Avenue, which are not affiliated with the center, were released from the modified lockout early Wednesday afternoon, officials said. A district spokeswoman said the lockouts were lifted at about 12:30 p.m.

During the lockout, “Kids cannot go out at recess. They are careful in allowing people in. This was strictly precautionary since there was a threat to another building in the vicinity,” the district said in a statement to Newsday.

A center official said she had been advised by police not to comment.

With William Murphy