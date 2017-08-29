Lindenhurst wants $5.8M to raise road, repair bulkheads

The Village of Lindenhurst is asking for feedback from residents on four applications officials are submitting to obtain federal money for flood protection.

The village is seeking $5.8 million in federal Community Development Block Grant money allotted to municipalities as part of the superstorm Sandy recovery effort. Of this, the village is pursuing nearly $2.3 million for Shore Road Park natural systems resiliency improvements. The park, which abuts the Great South Bay, frequently floods, as do nearby roadways, said Village Administrator Doug Madlon. The improvements include using plantings and other natural buffers as a way of protecting the park and nearby homes from tidal surge, he said.

The other applications are for $3.5 million in drainage improvements. The guide for these improvements is a comprehensive study by Nelson & Pope Engineers and Surveyors of Melville that was completed earlier this year. Suggested improvements include $1.2 million for road raising, $801,000 for bulkhead repair and the installation of check valves, and $1.5 million for culvert and outfall reconstruction and leaching structures.

The road raising will take place on South Sixth Street. The bulkhead repair will be done at South Fourth Street and Falls Place. The culverts and leaching structures are at Albany Avenue and Newark Street. The check valves will be installed at Shore Road, Falls Place, South Fifth Street, South Ninth Street, Second Avenue and two locations on Shore Walk.

Madlon called check valves the village’s “first line of defense” against street flooding. He said that while there was not much success with them in the past, the village has consulted with Freeport Village officials and tried some new equipment in recent months. Those valves, at Pacific Street and South Eighth Street, have shown more promise, Madlon said.

All of the plans are subject to change, as design and engineering have not been done. In an effort to save money, the village plans to administer the federal money itself, rather than spending as much as tens of thousands of dollars to have the town or state distribute it, Madlon said.

“If we can get more done in the village and help more people, even if it’s a little more work for us, we figured, let’s do it,” Madlon said.

The applications are due Oct. 1. The village board is expected to vote on the applications, which Madlon said will be posted on the village’s website, at its Sept. 5 meeting. Residents can submit written comments before the meeting or express their views at the meeting.