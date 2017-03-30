Lindenhurst will charge $100 to revise building plans

Lindenhurst Village will now charge for any revisions to building plans and permits once they have been reviewed.

The village board last week voted to establish a fee of $100 for any request to have the village building inspector re-examine, revise and/or reissue building permits after the initial permit has been issued.

Village Clerk-Treasurer Shawn Cullinane said the fee was recommended by the building inspector after the building department reported getting numerous requests to re-examine plans after modifications were made.

“With so much volume, with all the work being done related to superstorm Sandy, it’s become impossible to keep up,” Cullinane said. The fee, he said, will hopefully work as a “disincentive” to residents to make modifications necessitating a revised plan or permit.