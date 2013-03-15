LIPA: Most power restored after transmission line goes out in E. Hampton

More than 8,900 Long Island Power Authority customers briefly were without electricity Friday, primarily in Montauk and Amagansett.

LIPA spokesman Mark Gross said a transmission line that went out in East Hampton caused the outages.

The line was tripped at about 11 a.m., affecting less than 10,000 homes and businesses, about 1 percent of LIPA's customers, Gross said.

By 12:20 p.m., all of the affected customers were back on line, Gross said.

Gross said the cause of the transmission trip was being investigated.

At about 11:30 a.m., lipower.org said 6,458 customers were without electricity in Montauk and 2,347 in Amagansett.