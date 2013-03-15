Long IslandSuffolk

LIPA: Most power restored after transmission line goes out in E. Hampton

By GARY DYMSKIgary.dymski@newsday.com

More than 8,900 Long Island Power Authority customers briefly were without electricity Friday, primarily in Montauk and Amagansett.

LIPA spokesman Mark Gross said a transmission line that went out in East Hampton caused the outages.

The line was tripped at about 11 a.m., affecting less than 10,000 homes and businesses, about 1 percent of LIPA's customers, Gross said.

By 12:20 p.m., all of the affected customers were back on line, Gross said.

Gross said the cause of the transmission trip was being investigated.

At about 11:30 a.m., lipower.org said 6,458 customers were without electricity in Montauk and 2,347 in Amagansett.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?