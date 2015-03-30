LIRR: Expect delays on Ronkonkoma branch during evening commute after freight car derailment

Evening commuters on the Long Island Rail Road's Ronkonkoma branch can expect 15 to 25 minute delays east of Hicksville resulting from a freight car that derailed around midnight west of the Wyandanch station, the commuter service said.

Workers are continuing the re-railing process, the LIRR said at 2:30 p.m., to be followed by repair to signal equipment that was damaged by the freight car.

The Ronkonkoma branch of the Long Island Rail Road had delays throughout the Monday morning commute. Trains ran at a reduced speed between Farmingdale and Wyandanch for several hours, delaying morning travel on the line up to 25 minutes, spokeswoman Marjorie Anders said. Anders said a single freight car, part of another rail system, derailed around midnight and was leaning on a utility pole that carries system wires affecting three grade crossings.

There were no injuries.

With Gary Dymski