LIRR: Parking area next to Wyandanch station permanently closed

A parking area next to the Wyandanch station of the Long Island Rail Road was closed permanently Monday to make way for a second track that is being constructed between Ronkonkoma and Farmingdale.

About 50 parking spaces will be lost in the area lining the south side of the LIRR tracks along Long Island Avenue west of the station, between Straight Path and South 18th Street, the railroad said.

The remaining unrestricted lot, on the north side of the tracks along Merritt Avenue, is not affected.

Additional parking can be found at the Wyandanch Parking Facility, which has a parking fee but no permit required, and the town-owned parking lot on the south side of Long Island Avenue, which requires a town permit, the railroad said.

The double track project is aimed improving service on the Ronkonkoma Branch.