LIRR rush hour train hits, kills man

A man was struck and killed by a rush hour Long Island Rail Road train Friday east of the Babylon train station, an LIRR spokesman said.

The incident caused several cancellations and delays of trains along the Montauk branch.

The man, whose identity was not released, was struck about 6 p.m. by the westbound 5:28 p.m. train from Patchogue that was due in to Babylon at 6:01 p.m. said the spokesman, Sam Zambuto.

MTA police were investigating the incident, Zambuto said.