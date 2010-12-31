LIRR: Train hits car on tracks

A train has hit a car on the tracks east of Bay Shore, briefly closing the Montauk branch, the Long Island Rail Road said in an advisory.



The 4:37 a.m. train from Speonk due in Babylon at 5:37 a.m. is being held at the scene. There were no immediate reports of injuries and broadcast reports say the car was occupied when it was struck by the train.

The incident has impacted the following trains, the LIRR says: The 6:21 a.m. train out of Speonk is due to leave on schedule. The 5:30 a.m. train out of Speonk due in Long Island City at 7:34 a.m. is 25 minutes late and is being held at Patchogue.The 5:08 a.m. train out of Speonk due in Penn Station at 7:02 a.m. is being held at Sayville and is 30 minutes late.



For the first time since last week, the railroad also expect to resume service to Greenpoint, after it was suspended due to the Dec. 26 blizzard.



The new LIRR fares went into effect on Thursday morning.