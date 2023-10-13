MTA: Person taken to hospital after being hit by LIRR train in Riverhead

A person was struck by a Long Island Rail Road train en route to Riverhead on Thursday evening shortly before 8 p.m., an MTA spokesman said.

The person was struck by the 7:01 p.m. westbound LIRR train, traveling from Greenport as it was approaching the Riverhead station, said agency spokesman Ray Raimundi.

Members of the MTA Police and Suffolk County Police Department responded to the scene while the victim was taken to a hospital.

Suffolk police referred calls for comment to the MTA.

The victim was taken to a hospital and the incident is under investigation, Raimundi said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Separately, Suffolk County police Third Precinct officers responded to a man who fell onto the LIRR train tracks at Railroad Plaza in Bay Shore on Thursday at 8:20 p.m., a department spokesman said.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening lacerations to his head, police said.

Because of the Riverhead incident, the MTA was reporting extensive delays on the Ronkonkoma branch line between Ronkonkoma and Greenport.

The 7:01 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma due in Greenport at 8:25 p.m. was delayed west of Riverhead, the MTA said.

Meanwhile, the 8:54 p.m. train from Greenport, due in Ronkonkoma at 10:18 p.m., was delayed and may be replaced by bus, the MTA said.