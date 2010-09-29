LIRR won't switch upgrade plans for NYC Marathon

The Long Island Rail Road's plan to upgrade its century-old switching system at Jamaica Station will result in "extremely limited" service during two upcoming weekends - including on the day of the ING New York City Marathon, officials said.

On the weekend of Oct. 23-24 and again on Nov. 6-7, the LIRR will run just three trains an hour between Jamaica and Penn Station - about a third of the usual weekend service between the two stations. LIRR officials urge riders to use the E subway train to travel between Jamaica and Penn Station instead.

There also will be no service during those weekends between Mineola and Jamaica, between Queens Village and Jamaica, and between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal.

The only line not significantly affected by the work will be the Port Washington line.

Because of the limited service, LIRR officials are urging only people traveling on "urgent business" - such as first responders - to take the LIRR during those weekends.

The marathon takes place on Nov. 7. LIRR officials say they don't normally see a significant increase in ridership on that day.

Runner Frank Smith, of Ronkonkoma, said he was counting on the LIRR to bring his wife to Manhattan to see him compete. "I am really surprised that the railroad would choose this weekend for track work."

LIRR officials said there is only a "small window" of available weekends after the busy summer and early fall travel season and before the Thanksgiving travel period "to complete this critical work in Jamaica."

During the affected weekends, the LIRR plans to conduct its final testing of a new computer microprocessor-based switching and signal system that will replace the antiquated manual lever-thrown system in place since 1913.

LIRR officials say the new system will be more reliable than the old one, which suffered damage during an electrical fire last month. Service was disrupted for nearly a full week as crews worked to restore the switching and signal system.

For more information on service disruptions, visit mta.info/lirr