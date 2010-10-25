Long Island' All-State high school musicians named

More than 300 high school students from Long Island have been selected to attend the New York State School Music Association's All-State Winter Conference in Rochester this December. Local participants include:

Amityville: Meghan Brooks of Amityville High School; Babylon: Martin Castonguay, Sarah Everitt, Julie O'Brien, Kate Sherwood, Peter Taggart and Daniel Wright of Babylon Junior-Senior High School;Lindenhurst: Cassandra Price of Lindenhurst High School; North Babylon: Jonathan Quarant of North Babylon High School; West Babylon: Viktor Theiss of West Babylon High School.

Bridgehampton: Devon Leaver of The Ross School; East Hampton: Maxfield Panish of East Hampton High School; Manorville: Shannon Cunningham and Nicole Hart of Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior High School; Mattituck: Lisa Beebe and Melissa Hand of Mattituck Junior-Senior High School; Sag Harbor: Christopher Beroes-Haigis and Elizabeth Oldak of Pierson High School; Shoreham: Melaina Badalian, Abigail Fayette and Melissa McDonald of Shoreham-Wading River High School; Southampton: Kristina-Li Neknez of Southampton High School; Westhampton Beach: Corey Ash and Alix Suter of Westhampton Beach High School.

Cold Spring Harbor: Jonathan Dely, Elliot Horlick and Kylie Mullins of Cold Spring Harbor High School; Commack: Hailey Aronica, Scott Aronin, Grant Braider, Jenna Cecchini, Tyler Erickson, Eric Huckins, Stephanie Krasner, Ross Kratter, Joanna Martell, Karen Schaub, Jacob Spadaro, Daniel Weissman, Aaron Wilson and Christopher Zatorski of Commack High School; Dix Hills: Jackie Bakewell, Andrew Ballereau, Andrew Grossman, Matthew Jurman, Rachel Karmel and Zachary Zadek of Half Hollow Hills High School East; Danielle Chuang, Kimberly Dyckman, Dianna Hu, Brontte Hwang, Emily Kim, Victor Liao and Emanuel Zornberg of Half Hollow Hills High School West; Elwood: Rachel Abrams, Chan Choi, Hahyun Chung and Alexander Jenks of Elwood-John H. Glenn High School; Greenlawn: Liam Casey, Katelyn Gallanty, Mi-Kyung Kim and Kyle Timson of Harborfields High School; Hauppauge: Kayleigh Alonso and Jamie John of Hauppauge High School; Huntington: Mikah Feldman-Stein and Anna Harris of Huntington High School; Huntington Station: Amrom Svay of Walt Whitman High School; Kings Park: Andrew Hasel and Caitlin O'Keefe of Kings Park High School; Northport: John Barry, Suzanne Farber, Jaclyn Gradel, Elizabeth Murphy, Daniel Park, Christopher Schaefer, Ariana Warren and Jennifer Yland of Northport High School; Smithtown: Amanda Levy of Smithtown High School West; South Huntington: Isabelle Galantino of St. Anthony's High School; St. James: Noelle Eichenlaub, Gianluca Farina, Eric Gratta, Joshua Greenblatt and Raymond Weber of Smithtown High School East.

Bayport: Gabrielle Postiglione and Eva Strobl of Bayport-Blue Point High School; Bohemia: Deanna Albro, Blaine DeAngelis, Shayna Mulhall and Nicole Prisco of Connetquot High School; Brentwood: Willie Dawkins and Alanna Henriquez of Brentwood High School; Central Islip: Jonathan Cajas, Syed Hassan, Spencer Manigat and Ashya Manning of Central Islip High School; East Islip: Kayleigh Cook, Amanda DaSilva, Frances Flancbaum, Monica Lobo, Angela Pizzuto and Rebecca Walter of East Islip High School; Farmingville: Dina Caldararo, Katelyn Onufrey and Caitlin Yovino of Sachem High School East; Lake Ronkonkoma: Marissa Girgus, Grant Lindeman, Danielle Mannino and Ryan Owens of Sachem High School North; Sayville: Patrick Andrews, James Harlin, Katelyn Odierna and Kyle Tieman-Strauss of Sayville High School; West Islip: Emily Brodtman, Miranda Cawley, Jonathan Krais, Brenda Murphy and Justin Scheidling of West Islip High School; Rosemary Buonaspina, Gabriella Gilmartin and Rebecca Scholldorf of St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School.

Brookhaven: Kelsey Dulmovits and Kristin Vignona of Bellport High School; Center Moriches: Alexandra DeMasi of Center Moriches High School; Centereach: Stephen Loverde and Maria Rueda of Centereach High School; East Setauket: Michael Chiarello, Rebecca Leung and Anna Sato of Ward Melville High School; Mastic Beach: Angelica Franzino, Christopher Galarza, Ronald Gross, Anna Koenigsdorf, Scott McPhie and John Stein of William Floyd High School; Medford: Kendal Collins, McKenzie Doolittle, James Finnerty, Kelli McKenna, Megan Nugent and Nicholas Rufolo of Patchogue-Medford High School; Middle Island: Rebecca Engesser and Marielle Greguski of Longwood High School; Miller Place: Virginia Rizzo and Ambrose Teniozo of Miller Place High School; Mount Sinai: Max Kanowitz of Mount Sinai High School; Port Jefferson: Hayley Moir of Earl L. Vandermeulen High School; Port Jefferson Station: Simone Torres of Comsewogue High School; Rocky Point: Megan Viglione of Rocky Point High School.

Also: Dana Shapiro, John F. Kennedy, Bellmore; Aekyung Jane Kim, Bethpage; Jordan Fried, Andrew Hochler, Emily Ilson, Marc Kabigting, Sam Pollenz and Aya Terki, East Meadow; Roberto Cantos, Emily Dorso, Brian Entwistle, Marisa Esposito, Meghan Hassett, Michelle Rosenberg, Amanda Simms and Kimberly Wolf, Farmingdale; Jessica Caccioppoli and Emily Jacobsen, Hicksville; Edward Baquet, Jacob Hosza, Alex LaVoie and Christina Russo, Division Avenue, Levittown; Melissa Schachter and Lisa Stockman, MacArthur, Levittown; Alexa Arent, Bryan Carpentieri, Morgan Daly, Carah Naseem, Daniel Papa, Patrick Regan and Walton Yeung, Massapequa; Joshua Golub, Neil Miller and Robert Rosen, Sanford H. Calhoun H.S., Merrick; Tania Ayvazian, Emily Brennan and Emily Tarantino, Plainedge H.S., North Massapequa; Nicholas Romano, Seaford; Wei-Ming Koh and Eric Ratner, W. Tresper Clarke H.S., Westbury.

Christopher Felicio, Audrey Garcia and Gregory Sisco, Baldwin; Jihan Killikelly, Jonathan Li and Nicholas Olynciw, Floral Park Memorial; Spencer Amer, Elizabeth Berkowitz, Stephen Chacon, Rachel Feit, Zachary Gates, Jeannie Gribben and Hannah Jay, Hewlett; Katy Miller, Lawrence; Matthew Pisciotta, Long Beach; Toniann Butler and Chelsea Carver, Lynbrook; Jessica Kambic, Francine Krieger and Samantha Podias,Oceanside; Ian Bowen, Eric Carey, Christopher DelBello, Jane Dragovich, Kyle Holzgruber, Pauline Jung, Lauren Maietti, Kasey Ng, Joseph Nizich, Emily Passarelli and Justin Wong,South SideRockville Centre; Samantha Abel and Alison Verderber,Kellenberg Memorial, Uniondale; Margaret Milano and Brettany Tu,Valley Stream Central; Danielle Parini, Valley Stream North; Amanda Einemann,Valley Stream South.

Katherine Herbst, Garden City; Cosette Carlomusto, Ryan Glassman and Brooke Lima, North Shore H.S., Glen Head; Daniel Schoepflin, Long Island Lutheran, Brookville; Harry Chiang and Eric Zhang, Great Neck North; Agnes Chang, Lindsay Charles, Jane Coons, Tiffany Huang, Michael Levinson, Andrew Malakoff, Elizabeth Noh, Angela Pitto, Sabrina Reitman, Sha Sha and Caroline Suh, Great Neck South; Austin Boral, Jaehan Jeong, Irene Kim, Soo Yeon Kim, Lindsey Lam, Shannon Paekcheck, Justin Park, Douglas Rosenberg and Michelle Rosenthal, Jericho; Christina Boutros and Caroline Brugo, Locust Valley; Eric Chen, Friends Academy, Locust Valley; Alex Sheerin, Portledge School, Locust Valley; Kathryn Barr, Michelle Chyn, Audrey Edelstein and Delaney Parker, Manhasset; Alex Toth and Daniel Willis, Mineola; Michael Adam, James Agolia, Declan Hart, Justin Maloney and Thomas Werring, Chaminade, Mineola; Emily Buckley, Julie Chang, Si Chen, Keshav Kalanadhabhata, Anthony Madonna, Evan Miller, Sudheer Nuggehalli, Hewon Park, Mythri Subramaniam, Ashley Thakur and Shyam Venkateswaran, Herricks; Christina Ames, Alan Czemerinski, Kenneth Krihely, Sonya Prasad and David Vakili,The Wheatley School, Old Westbury; Leah Anton, Ethan Arnowitz, Taylor Blanket, Morgan D'Argenio, Cory Hecht, Jodi Kossin, Kevin Lee, Hannah Lorber and Elyssa Roberts, Plainview-Old Bethpage; Jennifer Kim, Samuel Kim and Dainn Woo,Paul D. Schreiber H.S., Port Washington; Gilad Fefer and Ilana Silverman, Roslyn; Katherine Banos, Brett Burian, Chris Chung, David Cohen, Jasmin Jacob, Daniel Kim, Victor Leung, Dorothy Li, Alex Lombardi, Christine Rosenblatt and Deanna Zhu, Syosset.