Cops: 'Elves' save Christmas after gifts spill from car in Northport

It wasn’t Santa’s sleigh, but the big guy got a little help from some good-hearted Long Islanders Christmas night in delivering gifts to their rightful owners.

Two men and a woman retrieved Christmas presents that fell out of the back of a vehicle late Tuesday on Main Street in Northport, using social media to help find the packages' owner, according to Northport police.

An SUV, traveling south across Main Street at Woodbine Avenue, lost the gifts shortly after 11 p.m. when its hatchback opened, authorities said. The occupants of the vehicle — the nephew of a Woodbine Avenue resident — were apparently unaware of their loss and continued driving, police said.

While several vehicles drove past the presents, one vehicle pulled over and three occupants got out and collected the items, which included unicorn slippers, a Lego set and a photo ornament, according to video captured by the Northport Police Department’s video surveillance system.

The three individuals, who have asked to remain anonymous, made a Facebook post about the lost gifts, announcing that they had been turned over to Northport police.

“Christmas emergency!” the post read. “My family was just driving through Northport Village on our way home and saw this bag of presents strewn all over the road at the corner of Main Street in front of Skipper's.”

Shortly thereafter, the owner of the gifts contacted the Northport police station to report the loss and was informed the packages were awaiting his retrieval. He picked up the items Wednesday morning.

“It’s apparent that these were elves, who were on their way back to the North Pole, when they stopped to spread just a little more Christmas cheer for total strangers,” said Northport Police Chief Bill Ricca.