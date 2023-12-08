Fire at loading dock of Macy's at Smith Haven Mall forces store's closure

A fire at the loading dock of Macy's at Smith Haven Mall Friday morning prevented the store from opening, although the rest of the mall was able to open for business, officials said.

Firefighters got a call shortly after 7 a.m. that there was heavy smoke emanating from the loading dock, said Andrew J. Brofman, chief fire marshal for the village of Lake Grove, where the mall is located.

Firefighters from Hauppauge, Nesconset, St. James, Stony Brook, Centereach and Smithtown responded and were able to put the fire out within about 10 minutes, Brofman said, adding that there were about 40 employees in the store at the time and there were no injuries. The store's sprinklers went off, he said.

The smoke enveloped three floors and a portion of the corridor leading to the mall, Brofman said. "It's like walking in a fog," he said. It took more than an hour to vent the smoke and get it under control, he said.

Brofman said fire officials noted several violations but will do a full inspection to determine what they are as well as the cause of the fire.

Macy's posted a sign on its window saying it will not be open Friday.