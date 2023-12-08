Long IslandSuffolk

Fire at loading dock of Macy's at Smith Haven Mall forces store's closure

Firefighters vent smoke after a fire broke out Friday morning...

Firefighters vent smoke after a fire broke out Friday morning at the loading dock of the Macy's store at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove. Credit: Joseph Sperber

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

A fire at the loading dock of Macy's at Smith Haven Mall Friday morning prevented the store from opening, although the rest of the mall was able to open for business, officials said.

Firefighters got a call shortly after 7 a.m. that there was heavy smoke emanating from the loading dock, said Andrew J. Brofman, chief fire marshal for the village of Lake Grove, where the mall is located.

Firefighters from Hauppauge, Nesconset, St. James, Stony Brook, Centereach and Smithtown responded and were able to put the fire out within about 10 minutes, Brofman said, adding that there were about 40 employees in the store at the time and there were no injuries. The store's sprinklers went off, he said.

The smoke enveloped three floors and a portion of the corridor leading to the mall, Brofman said. "It's like walking in a fog," he said. It took more than an hour to vent the smoke and get it under control, he said.

Brofman said fire officials noted several violations but will do a full inspection to determine what they are as well as the cause of the fire.

Macy's posted a sign on its window saying it will not be open Friday.

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

