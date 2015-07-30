Man, 20, hurt after diving off Westhampton dock into shallow water, police say

A 20-year-old man was flown to a hospital with a possible neck injury after he dove off a Westhampton Beach dock into shallow water early Thursday, police said.

Westhampton Beach Village Police said the incident happened at a Dune Road home about 1:36 a.m. Police did not identify the victim.

Westhampton War Memorial Ambulance personnel drove the man to the parking lot of Rogers Beach on Dune Road. Suffolk County police then airlifted him to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

He remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon, police said.