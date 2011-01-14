Man charged with DWI after car breaks down

An Islip man whose car became disabled on the Southern State Parkway in Deer Park faces drunken-driving charges, state police said.

At about 9:11 p.m., a trooper was dispatched to the parkway near Exit 39, Deer Park Avenue, to check on a disabled vehicle in the eastbound lanes.

The trooper found a disabled black Honda in the center median and found the driver smelling of alcohol during an interview, according to a police report.

The driver, Tyler Schroeder, 23, failed sobriety tests and was arrested, New York State Police said. He produced a breath-analyzer sample of .12 percent, the report said.

Schroeder has been charged with driving while intoxicated and several traffic violations, police said. He is to appear Jan. 20 in First District Court in Central Islip.