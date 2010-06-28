Man facing animal abuse charge after dog found 'near starving'

A Brentwood man faces an animal abuse charge "after his dog was found to be near starving," officials said Monday.

The Suffolk County Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said Kevin Brunson of Wilson Avenue was charged with one count of animal abuse for failing to provide proper sustenance for his dog - a Cane Corso named Rambo.

SPCA Chief Roy Gross said the agency began an investigation in May after receiving a complaint that the dog was "undernourished" and had bones "protruding through his skin." After the dog was seized, officials said, it was taken to the Veterinary Medical Center in West Islip.

Veterinarians determined the dog was emaciated due to starvation, officials said.

The SPCA said the dog weighed just 51 pounds - and stressed that a dog of this breed could weigh as much as 125 pounds at the same age.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The dog has been placed in foster care, Gross said.

Brunson could not immediately be reached for comment.

He is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Aug. 30. The misdemeanor offense carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.